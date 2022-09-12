Sam Frost is expecting her first child with fiancée, Jordie Hansen!

After confirming their engagement in July, the former The Bachelor and Home and Away star shared the baby news via her Instagram, revealing they're expecting a boy.

"There is a tiny human coming soon… everyone act surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents odd sense of humour.



"We don’t take ourselves or life too seriously, and we’re hoping to teach our tiny one the same values we share… the importance of being unapologetically yourself, always finding the fun and humour in all the small things, and that being kind, loving and empathetic is a superpower ✨



"Thank you to all our beautiful friends and family who have supported us during this time, you’re all excellent secret keepers ❤️



"We are extremely excited and grateful for our tiny miracle.. your mum & dad love you so much already xxxx"

After six months of dating, Australian Survivor's Jordie popped the question to Sam in May at Uluru in the Northern Territory.

"I said to her hey, when would you say yes to getting married?", Jordie revealed.

Sam responded with, "I said pretty much any time from now. I had no idea he was going to propose. He had tears in his eyes, it was very beautiful."

The couple met through Sam's younger brother Alex who went on Australian Survivor last year, with Sam confirming their relationship on Instagram back in April.

