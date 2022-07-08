Sam Frost Has Confirmed She's Engaged To Survivor Star Jordie Hansen!

Former The Bachelor and Home and Away star Sam Frost has confirmed she's engaged to Australian Survivor's Jordie Hansen!

After six months of dating, Jordie popped the question to Sam in May at Uluru in the Northern Territory.

"I said to her hey, when would you say yes to getting married?", Jordie revealed.

Sam responded with, "I said pretty much any time from now. I had no idea he was going to propose. He had tears in his eyes, it was very beautiful."

Sam and Jordie recently moved in together after Sam moved back to Melbourne from Sydney. The star ended up leaving Home and Away due to a divide in the workplace with vaccine mandates.

Frost received backlash last year after revealing she hadn't had the Covid vaccine yet, and asked for compassion and understanding. She is now double vaccinated.

The couple met through Sam's younger brother Alex who went on Australian Survivor last year, with Sam confirming their relationship on Instagram back in April.

Congrats to the happy couple!

