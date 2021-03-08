Sam From MAFS May Have Just Let It Slip That It's OVER With Coco & The Fate Of His Clothing Label

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi caught up with Sam from MAFS who maaaay have just slipped up and revealed his marriage with Coco could be over.

Not only that, but Cliffo & Gabi address the rumours that Sam only went on the show to promote his clothing brand and we find out how his business has been doing since the new season of MAFS aired.

So was he or wasn't he there for the right reasons?!

We also found out about the obvious rift between Bryce and Sam which we saw a glimpse of last night. Apparently there's more to come!

Missed the chat? Here's what Sam had to say about his marriage to Coco, his clothing label & Bryce:

