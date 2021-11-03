Salt Bae Is Hiring! You Can Make A Whopping $22 An Hour To Cook $2,500 Steaks

Do you want to make fast-food wages while working at a ‘luxury’ establishment? We have a deal for you!

World-renowned Twitter star, Salt Bae, is looking for a professional chef to prepare $2,500 AUD steaks at his London restaurant, Nusr-Et.

The catch? You would be reimbursed at an hourly rate of $22 an hour (plus tips).

Yikes.

Opening in September, the restaurant immediately drew its fair share of criticism for their exorbitant prices, with a burger and a can of soda setting customers back $200.

While the whole thing sounds somewhat outrageous, things seem to have been working in Salt Bae’s favour, having amassed 38 million followers and 17 restaurants since his 36 second video went viral on Twitter four years ago.

