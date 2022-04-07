Sabrina The Teenage Witch Cast Reunite By Doing A Very Mortal Thing

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was one of the best shows in the 90s, and some of our faves have reunited to do the most mortal activity ever: TikTok.

Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) and Nate Richert (Harvey) got together to try a viral trend on the platform, where you hear songs and figure out if you know them or not.

We loved Caroline's caption, "is this what mortals do for fun?"

Some of the songs included I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran, Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus and Truth Hurts by Lizzo.

How do you think you'd do?

