Sabrina The Teenage Witch Cast Reunite By Doing A Very Mortal Thing

Check out the video!

Article heading image for Sabrina The Teenage Witch Cast Reunite By Doing A Very Mortal Thing

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was one of the best shows in the 90s, and some of our faves have reunited to do the most mortal activity ever: TikTok.

Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) and Nate Richert (Harvey) got together to try a viral trend on the platform, where you hear songs and figure out if you know them or not. 

We loved Caroline's caption, "is this what mortals do for fun?" 

Post

Some of the songs included I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran, Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus and Truth Hurts by Lizzo

How do you think you'd do? 

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

7 April 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Sabrina The Teenage Witch
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Sabrina The Teenage Witch
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Sabrina The Teenage Witch
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs