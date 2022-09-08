SA Soon To Have Mobile Phone Detection Cameras

South Australia is a step closer to having fixed cameras to catch motorists using their mobile phones when driving.

Police Minister Joe Szakacs is giving notice today to amend the Road Traffic Act which will allow the use of the high-definition cameras.

It is unknown where the cameras will be located or how many will be installed at this stage.

Szakacs said the cameras would hopefully deter motorists from using their mobile phones when driving.

“Inattention is the leading cause of death and serious injury on South Australian roads, a stark fact that demonstrates the importance of ensuring police can utilise all methods to prohibit road users from using their mobile phones while driving,’’ he said.

Currently, motorists are fined $565 plus a $94 victims of crime levy and three demerit points if caught using their phones behind the wheel.

