SA Schools Still Without RATs As Cases Escalate

South Australia's cases are on the rise as the state reported 1,723 new infections on Wednesday.

It's a rapid jump in cases, up from 457 infections from the previous day.

Remaining optimistic chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said of the new infections, 1,370 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 406 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

“We are clearly on the decay of this outbreak and the wave is coming down and that’s important because we do have schools going back,” she said.

“The wave is on the way down.” - Prof Spurrier

Hospital admissions over the past 24-hour reporting period have also jumped with 233 people being treated for Covid.

Of those hospitalised, 21 are admitted to intensive care, while five require a ventilator.

Meantime, at least 50 schools and childcare centres are still without rapid antigen tests, despite returning to the classroom.

As students in reception and years 1, 7, 8 and 12 kick off term one of face-to-face learning today, the delay in RATs and masks in the education system is disconcerting.

However, Ms Spurrier has said plenty of RATs were available in the health and education system.

“I don’t think there’ll be any problem,” Professor Spurrier said.

Premier Steven Marshall said that the last deliveries should arrive today and warned South Australians not to become complacent.

“All of the indications are that we’re doing extraordinarily well at the moment."

Marshall has urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated, with restrictions set to ease later this month.

