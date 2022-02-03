SA Satellite Company Teams Up With NASA To Send First Woman To The Moon

NASA are teaming up with a South Australian satellite company to send a woman to the moon for the first time ever.

In making the first steps toward this, Adelaide company Fleet Space Technologies will be establishing a headquarters in Houston, Texas.

The SA satellite company is reportedly part of Artemis lunar landing mission by NASA to send the first man of colour and first woman to the moon by the year 2024.

The new Houston headquarters will sit alongside NASA’s Mission Control Centre and the Johnson Space Centre which has been the hub for space exploration.

According to Fleet Space Technologies executive Flavia Tata Nardini, the new Houston headquarters will put the company at the centre of US space activity.

The company’s sole purpose in Houston will be to provide technology which can help to pick up on minerals beneath the surface of the earth.

NASA plans to use this technology as part of their Artemis mission, while Fleet will see nanosatellites sent out to search both Mars and the moon for water and any other necessary components that will help to support human life.

