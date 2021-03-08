Young Australian Of The Year Explains What Period Poverty Is & How It Causes Disadvantage For Women!

What better way to celebrate women everywhere than by talking to one of the most inspiring young women in Australia?! We'll wait.

Isobell Marshell is the 22-year-old South Australian debunking period poverty and menstrual stigma abroad and has officially claimed the title of Young Australian of the Year for 2021.

She spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about her foundation TABOO and why it's so important to understand how menstruation can disadvantage women anytime, everywhere.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

