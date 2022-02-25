SA's Relaxing Covid Rules – Here's The Low-Down

From 12:01am on Saturday, February 26, Covid restrictions will ease for hospitality venues and private functions.

The state’s Covid ready committee met earlier on Thursday, with Police Commissioner and state coordinator Grant Stevens announcing a raft of changes later that afternoon.

Rules and density limits change include:

hospitality venues, standup consumption will be allowed with density requirements eased to one person per two sq/m indoors

-If the venue has indoor seated consumption only, the density requirement will be three people per four sq/m. If the venue has a combination of standing and seated consumption, the cap will be one per two sq/m

-Buffets are permitted, with no change to current outdoor hospitality arrangements

-Private functions will be permitted with a one per two sq/m density limit, capped at 150 people – with standup consumption, dancing and singing permitted

-Residential gatherings remain capped at 50 people

-Total easing of density limits for outdoor seated venues

Meanwhile, the state's mask mandates for high-risk venues, indoor public places and on public transport, will remain unchanged.

“There is a potential for case numbers to rise, as I said we do expect fluctuations, but we’ll be watching closely on the impact it has on hospital admissions particularly,” Commissioner Stevens said.

“I don’t think masks are here to stay forever.”

“I think there’s a strong rationale for keeping masks in place at the moment, but they’ll certainly be on the agenda for a point in time when the requirement to wear masks will be removed,” he said.

The move behind relaxing hospitality and function restrictions were in direct response to the level of hospitalisations, current infection rates and vaccination numbers.

“The main consideration for us is the hospitalisation rates and ensuring that our health system is able to cope with additional cases in the community". - Mr Stevens

