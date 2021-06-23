SA's Miss World Reveals This Year's Contest Will Have A Ninja Warrior Course

We can see it now, the best of Australia's beauty queens all competing to complete a massive fitness obstacle course...

Miss World Australia is just around the corner so the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi and Lehmo spoke to the South Australian contestant, Taydam Knowles, who revealed some of the unusual challenges they will be getting marked on this year, which will include the constant's success at surviving a mega Ninja Warrior-like fitness course!

Take a listen to find out more below:

