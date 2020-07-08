SA's Favourite Stacked Burger Joint Is Finally Opening In Prospect

Until now, if you wanted to splurge out on one of these epic burgers you would've had to be willing to drive around five hours to Mount Gambier.

Well, alas no more!

Stax Burger Co. has announced that they will be coming to Adelaide to solve all your stacked burger needs, yes this includes anything greasy and delicious.

Naturally, you can also get an assortment of sides, including fries, crispy chicken strips, jalapeno poppers, and more.

All we know so far is that they will be opening a store somewhere in Prospect this coming August.

Until then, feast your eyes over their mouth-watering, hangover solving menu & latest updates here.

