SA’s Election Battle Heats Up As Liberals Splash Out On New Aquatic Centre

A new North Adelaide Aquatic Centre is proving to be a key election splash with both Labor and Liberal now committed to building one.

If re-elected the Marshall government has promised a $25 million spend in a joint funding pledge.

The three-tier cash splash will see already committed funding by the state government and City Council, with the Federal government yet to decide if they want to get wet.

Liberal's pledge has only heated up the swim facility battle, blowing out of the water, Labor's pitch to redevelop the centre at North Adelaide with an entirely government funded $80m pledge election promise announced by Labor leader Peter Malinauskas’s on February 12.

Both plans include a 50m and 25m indoor pool, large indoor water play area and leisure pool, as well as a learn to swim pool and spa.

The Liberal's pitch also includes the option to include a gym, group fitness areas and warm hydrotherapy pool.

One key difference between the two pledges, is that a re-elected Liberal government would have the aquatic centre run by the city council, while Labor have said they would run the centre themselves.

Mr Malinauskas said, the centre was an investment into SA’s future.

“This is a comprehensive centre for a comprehensive outcome to ensure that young people, old people could enjoy all the benefits of aquatic activity and keeping healthy”

“And that’s been a real influencing factor in our decision,” he said.

Furthermore, Labor's Stephen Mullighan said there is no guarantee that Canberra will hand over the funds as his counterparts have pledged.

"It begs a belief that Steven Marshall would announce an election policy that's reliant on federal government funding, yet we've got no agreement from the Feds to fund it," he disclosed.

"And indeed as Steven Marshall was walking around yesterday with Josh Frydenberg, it appears he simply forgot to ask him for the money". - Stephen Mullighan

