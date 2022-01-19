SA Reduces Booster Interval As Cases Stabilise

Six South Australian's have died due to Covid in the past 24 hours, as the state reduces the wait time between second and third doses.

SA reported 3,482 new infections on Wednesday, up 403 from Tuesday, yet significantly below numbers recorded late last week.

The new cases were detected from 21,393 tests administered on Tuesday, of which 15,409 were PCR tests.

SA Health has confirmed there are 294 people in hospital with Covid, with 23 of those in intensive care, while four require a ventilator.

Meanwhile, premier Steven Marshall has announced fast-tracking wait times for Covid boosters from four to three months after the second dose.

The expedited interval means more than 200,000 South Australians are now eligible for a Covid booster.

“I am incredibly proud of the roughly 60 per cent of eligible South Australians who have already rolled up to get their booster and our hardworking health workers who have administered more than 370,000 booster doses across the state,” he said.

“This next step in our Omicron response plan increases the number of South Australians eligible for their booster by about 25 per cent and will maximise our booster coverage, arming even more South Australians against the new variant by providing even better protection for the entire community."

“The more South Australians get boosted, the sooner we can look to reduce restrictions and get back to a more normal life,” Marshall said.

The change to the booster gap follows earlier announcements by New South Wales and Victoria implementing an earlier interval.

