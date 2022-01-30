SA Records Two Covid Deaths As Cases Decline

Premier Steven Marshall has announced two more Covid-related deaths overnight in South Australia.

Both were men in their 80's.

There were 1,633 new infections reported on Sunday, down 107 from the previous day and 429 from this time last week.

It is the lowest daily tally this year so far.

SA Health has confirmed there are currently 20,569 active cases in the state, with 289 patients in hospital with Covid, with ICU or ventilation figures yet to be released.

Mr Marshall said it was a “good day”, with a “continuing downward trajectory in positive cases”.

The premier warned that cases could shift once the school term resumes, but he remains optimistic.

“If we see a massive increase in mobility, we’re likely to change that (downward) trajectory. But all things being even we should still continue to see numbers coming down,” he said.

“We might see a change in the median age (of Covid cases) as schools go back, we envisage it could actually lower here in South Australia marginally.

“But the models tell us there will be no second peak in South Australia coming from the changes we’ve put in place,” he reaffirmed.

