SA Prepares For "Modest" Easing Of Restrictions

South Australia are preparing for a "modest" easing of restrictions from Thursday as the state begins to see some recovery.

Some of the restrictions to be eased include expanding on the capacity for seated activities to three people per square metre which will allow restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Gyms will allow one person per four square metres and standing activities (such as sports spectating) will allow one person per two square metres.

While restrictions are easing up, there are still strict rules in place to prevent further spread of the virus including remaining seated while eating and drinking.

Birthdays and there celebrations will also ease on restrictions with a cap of 50 people for events outside the home and 75 percent capacity for wedding venues with a maximum of 50 people attending ceremonies.

Only 10 people will be permitted to gather in private homes.

Masks must still be worn at indoor public places, on public transport and at high risk locations such as hospitals and aged care facilities.

While this is great news for SA residents, border restrictions will remain firmly in place.

Premier Steven Marshall explained that the borders will remain closed until other states have their own Delta outbreaks under control.

"We need to be careful, we need to be prudent, we see the consequences of getting this wrong and it’s not too far to look across the border," he said.

“We’re not taking chances.”

