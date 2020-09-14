SA Premier Confirms They're Looking At Lifting The SA Border As Early As Later Today

South Australia's Premier, Steven Marshall confirmed that the Transition Committee held today and Friday will be looking at the possibility of reopening the SA border.

He also revealed what would sway their decision and which other restrictions South Australian's can expect to be lifted following this weeks meeting.

Take a listen below:

