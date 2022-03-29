SA Premier Announces Major Health Recruitment Drive

The newly-appointed Malinauskas Government will make a push for more nurses across state hospitals in its first major move since the election win.

An adequate nurse-to-patient ratio has been outlined by the Premier, providing recruitment details to fulfil the election pledge on health gains.

"Today we get to work rolling out our plan for a dramatic increase in health resources in our public hospital system throughout the state," Malinauskas told reporters.

The advertising campaign to attract doctors, nurses and paramedics to help SA's 'health crisis' is underway, growing a workforce of 30,000 people.

"We don’t just want to recruit to tread water, we want to recruit to increase the capacity of the system."

He added that the goal is to "bolster that recruitment effort to ensure we reach our targets of substantial recruitment over and above attrition".

Health Minister Chris Picton added that the State Government will implement an immediate plane to legislate nurse-patient ratios.

"[It] means there’ll be the right number of nurses to care for the right number of patients, which is incredibly important," Picton said.

Premier Malinauskas used Queensland and Victoria as examples of legislated ratios, ensuring that management of staff is successfully boosted.

"The whole idea here is to prevent a situation where within the health bureaucracy … there’s a lack of compliance," he said.

"By having legislation in place, it ensures compliance, it denies the ability for management or Treasury or a corporate liquidator to come in and start playing around with those numbers."

"Now in terms of what happens when there’s a breach, we’ll be looking at other pieces of legislation around the country."

Overall, the pledge aims to recruit 300 more nurses, 100 more doctors and 350 more ambos.

