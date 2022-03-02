SA Police Commissioner ‘Actively Considering' Easing Restrictions

Despite recording a rapid spike of almost 500 cases on Wednesday, South Australia’s major Covid restrictions could end by April 1.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has flagged that SA's Covid Ready Committee would “actively consider” easing Covid restrictions in the coming weeks.

A request to extend the emergency declaration by 28 days had been made, Mr Stevens said.

He also said another request may be made for a further 28-day extension.

Mr Stevens told ABC that he had hoped to end the declaration around the New Year, but said the laws were still needed, especially leading up to the March 19 poll.

“I have requested a further 28-day extension, but that potentially may be the last one, but we just have to wait and see how we’re going,” he said. “It is something that is monitored very closely."

“The fact that we have the election coming up in just a couple of weeks is a bit of a barrier for us because at the moment the declaration enables me to override the Electoral Act and permit people to obtain postal voting packs up to and including election day."

“In the absence of my ability to do that then people who are quarantining with Covid-19 would be not able to access their right to vote, so that’s one thing we’re thinking about,” he conceded.

The police commissioner said that as hospitalisations and case numbers continue on a downward trend, restrictions will certainly ease.

“But we need to obviously maintain that caveat that if we do see concerning indicators – in terms of people being admitted to hospital or too many people in ICU – then we’ll have to reflect on whether or not the timing is right for further relaxations."

SA recorded 2075 new cases on Wednesday, the biggest one day rise since Australia Day.

