SA Nightclub Owners Plea For A Return To The Dancefloor

Adelaide nightclub owners are adamant they will impose entry only for the fully vaccinated if state officials can agree to end restrictions on dancing.

SA placed a ban on dancing at public venues and weddings until South Australia meets its 80% jab target, which angered many from the hospitality sector.

Owners of Adelaide nightclubs Rocket Bar, Electric Circus and Loverboy explain that proof vaccine status for venue entry would be accepted, giving people another incentive to receive the jab.

Co-owner of bustling club Electric Circus and Rocket Bar & Rooftop, Paul Glen said the move would greatly boost revenue for the struggling nightlife venues.

“If the State Government said that okay, there’s a change in these restrictions but only if you allow entry to people who have got a Covid passport or vaccination certificate, we would 100 per cent support that,” he said.

“I guarantee you, it wouldn’t take long for young people to go down to Wayville to get a vaccination. It would not affect my business whatsoever.

“They’ll soon get off their rear end and go and get it. That’s the reality, so I’m all for it.”

Club owner Harrison Raphael said his Loverboy venue is under alarming financial downturn and bankruptcy with dancing barred in licensed venues.

“Our entire nightclub is dancefloor. It’s just not viable for us to stay open at the moment,” he said.

“The overwhelming majority of our patrons in that 18-25-year-old age demographic are for vaccination anyway. We will do whatever is required of us – just let us operate.”

