SA's New Summer Beer Is Here And It's Acai Flavoured

There is no doubt when it's hot outside most people love either a good Acai smoothie bowl or fresh cold beer, so why not have both?

Well, now you can!

This summer you can enjoy the best of both worlds and cool off with this acai flavoured beer created by local beer legends, Pirate Life Brewery.

The passion pulp flavour has a fresh yet fruity flavour with a dry finish which is guaranteed to satisfy the perfect taste of summer!

This flavour beer has been so popular it has been selling out everywhere! So, you may as well give it a whirl while you can.

Find your closest beverage here.

