SA Meat Processor Takes The Pulse On Plant-Based Proteins

One of South Australia's major meat producers is getting behind the increased demand for plant-based products.

Adelaide-based meat processing giant Thomas Foods International announced on Tuesday, that they have joined forces with Australian Plant Proteins and Australian Milling Group to build three new manufacturing hubs in SA.

The $378m spend has been hailed as an Aussie first, establishing the nation's biggest investment in the popular plant-protein industry.

Premier Steven Marshall said the venture will create about 8500 jobs and generate billions of dollars in exports and could soon become the state's biggest export.

“SA is already world-­renowned for our premium food and produce and we now have a first-mover opportunity to capitalise on the emerging global demand for plant protein-based food”

“This could rival seafood, it could rival wine out of South Australia, it is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world at the moment and SA is getting in on the ground floor,” Mr Marshall said.

Thomas Foods managing director Darren Thomas said the project, partly funded by the federal and state governments has come at the right time.

“The market for plant-based products is expanding rapidly and we see great opportunity to leverage our experience and expertise into this exciting new (industry) for local farmers and consumers across the globe,” Mr Thomas told The Advertiser.

Taking the pulse on new venture, Finance Minister and Senator for South Australia Simon Birmingham said the project will see SA’s pulse farmers lead the state’s manufacturing capabilities “to a whole new level”.

“This investment by Government along with the private sector will put SA ahead of the pack in the manufacturing of products for the high-growth domestic and booming global plant-based foods market,” Birmingham said.

“It will not only generate thousands of local jobs but has the potential to generate billions in export dollars for our state.”

“Demand for plant-based foods is booming globally. Just as SA leads Australia in renewable energy generation this investment will put us at the forefront of capitalising on this environmental trend too,” he boasted.

The federal government, under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) has committed $113 million, while the state government has injected $65 million to the venture.

Construction on the three hi-tech manufacturing facilities will begin by the start of next year.

