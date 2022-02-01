SA Marks Two-Years Of Covid As Cases Dip

South Australia recorded three more Covid-related deaths on Tuesday and 1266 new infections.

Today's figures reveal the lowest number of cases recorded since December 30, when 1374 cases were recorded.

Premier Steven Marshall said of the new infections, 858 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 408 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

“We’re down to 273 patients in our hospitals,” he said.

Of those hospitalised, 22 are admitted to intensive care, while five require a ventilator.

Today also marks two-years since Covid was detected in South Australia.

“There is an opportunity to look forward with optimism. We’ve got the vaccination rate up high, and we’ve got the testing regime under control,” Mr Marshall said.

The total number of active cases across the state is 18,928.

Meantime, the premier has defended the state's ambulance response times, reported to be one of the worst in Australia.

“We are massively increasing our recruitment of ambulance officers here in SA,” Mr Marshall said.

“We want to end ramping in SA, but there’s no simple solution." - Premier Marshall

