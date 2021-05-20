SA man with blood clot linked to the AstraZeneca jab

A South Australian man is in a "very serious" condition with a blot clot connected to AstraZeneca COVID–19 vaccine.

The 53-year-old was was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with severe abdominal pain on Tuesday and by Thursday he was moved into the intensive care unit.

SA's Chief Public Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier, said the man was in a "very serious condition" after received his first dose on May 4.

"With this particular syndrome, which has been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, it can occur anywhere from four to 28 days after having the vaccination", she said.

Investigations are also under way in a second case of blood clots in an 87-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca vaccine last month.

Of the 150,000 South Australians who have already received the AstraZeneca jab this is the first case of blood clotting.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr