SA Listener Confirms She’s Finally Pregnant After 9 Rounds Of IVF Using Money She Won

Last year, after nine rounds of unsuccessful IVF treatment, a South Australian listener won $1,300 on Hit 107's Beat The Bomb Competition.

She told Bec & Cosi that she proceeded to use that money to pay for her final attempt at IVF.

Tune in below to hear the full story and listen to the beautiful moment she found out she was finally pregnant:

