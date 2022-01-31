SA Launches New Helpline For Online Learning As Cases Dip

South Australia has recorded five Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as intensive care admissions drop.

The festival state reported 1,505 new infections on Monday, the lowest number recorded since December 30, when 1374 cases were recorded.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The new cases were detected from 1,113 PCR tests administered on Sunday, and 392 at-home rapid antigen tests.

SA Health has confirmed there are 281 people in hospital with Covid, with 25 of those in intensive care, while four require a ventilator.

Meanwhile, Premier Steven Marshall has announced a new helpline for South Australian families struggling to set-up on-line learning ahead of term one resuming on Wednesday.

Developed by South Australian teachers, education minister John Gardner said he was “really proud of the work” put in by the department.

In addition, for children deemed close contacts or Covid positive will also be provided with online learning materials.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.