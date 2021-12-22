SA Infections Continue To Rise Amid Delays In Exposure Site Listings

South Australia reported a spike in cases on Wednesday with 189 new infections, breaking another state record.

The latest cases include 30 locally acquired infections, 15 acquired interstate and 149 under investigation.

There are currently 742 active coronavirus cases, with five people in hospital, while none are on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from more than 22,000 swabs collected on Tuesday, just as the state continues to grapple with testing clinic wait-times, and delays in exposure site listings.

Premier Steven Marshall defended the state’s response times, saying common-sense factors play into identifying exposure sites.

"Obviously if an exposure site is identified some time down the track it's usually because there has been no reported community transmission," he said.

"We're not putting up every single time somebody goes into a site like we were three or four months ago, it's a different stage of the overall disease." - Premier Marshall

A statement by SA Health said they would be prioritising "high risk, vulnerable close contacts and settings where there are people at the highest risk of poor health outcomes".

"These groups include older people, pregnant women, or those with chronic health conditions and locations such as aged care facilities, hospitals, correctional services and disability services," it said.

As of Wednesday, more than 86 per cent of South Australians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 92 per cent have received their first dose.

