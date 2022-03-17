SA Hospital Patients Excluded From Voting Amid “High-Risk”

Patients admitted to hospital who haven't applied for a pre-poll postal vote, will be exempt from voting in Saturday's state election.

It comes as the SA Electoral Commission has cited Covid safety concerns, with patients admitted today also missing the cut-off to have their say.

SA Health has also issued a series of last-minute directives after officials scrapped plans for mobile hospital voting booths, citing logistics.

"We had early discussions with the Electoral Commission of South Australia regarding mobile polling at hospitals before ECSA made the decision to not proceed with this voting option,” a spokesperson from SA Health said.

It followed a letter addressed to Central Adelaide Local Health Network staff, “advised that voting will not be provided at hospital sites prior to, and/or on polling day for the election”, according to InDaily.

“Being admitted to hospital will be a valid and sufficient reason for not voting and no fine will be incurred for patients in hospital at this time.”

The Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) said they have taken “unprecedented steps” to ensure voters could cast a ballot safely.

“Hospitals are high-risk settings with strict visitor policies,” a spokesperson said.

“During the current COVID outbreak – in consultation with SA Health – it was agreed that in the best interests and for safety of patients and staff, these voting services would not be provided at this election.”

For all other SA residents, postal votes close Thursday 17, while early voting centre are open every day.

Meanwhile, Covid positive people or those who are a close contacts can pick up a voting pack at PCR or RAT collection sites across the state from today.

