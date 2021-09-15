SA Home Quarantine App Trial To Include 'Selected' Travellers

The home-quarantine app trial could soon be expanded to include overseas travellers from next month.

The National Cabinet has given the state government the green light to push forward with the trial enabling selected travellers from interstate and overseas to quarantine at home taking the pressure off medi-hotels.

The home quarantine app uses facial recognition and geolocation connected to home Wifi to ensure users are following health directions.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

Throughout the day, users will be required to check-in on three random occasions using the home quarantine app.

Users are required to check-in within 15 minutes of receiving the alert and will also be subjected to three random compliance checks in person between the hours of 8AM and 8PM.

If the trial is successful, the app will be distributed across Australia over the next few months.

The trial moved to the next stage on Monday by including ADF workers from various low-risk countries.

So far, 18 people have already completed stage one of the trial with 32 more complete the trial this week.

Depending on the outcome of the first trial, SA health authorities will then reassess the program and will work towards incorporating essential workers and SA travellers.

To be considered for the trial, users must be fully vaccinated, must have a self-contained house or unit and must not be required to share corridors or lifts.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.