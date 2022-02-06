SA Health Up The Ante Changing RAT Rules

Changes to South Australia's Close Contact rules, ensures asymptotic people undergo four RATs, instead of two.

In a statement released on Sunday, Chief health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said that “to improve the sensitivity of the RAT, close contacts without symptoms who chose RAT will be provided with a pack of 4 to 5 RATs” instead of two.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The testing overhaul means that people will now be required to undergo a swab test on days 1, 3, 5 and 7.

“This is because we know that RATs are more likely to pick up the disease during the most infectious middle period of the disease,” Professor Spurrier said in the statement.

“South Australia has responded well to the impacts of Omicron and its pleasing to see the number of daily cases starting to decrease, but this is not the time to become complacent."

“RATs can be a great tool for regular surveillance testing; however PCR tests remain the gold standard test,” she stated.

It follows Saturday's announcement that a Covid-positive person will now be required to undergo a PCR test, as opposed to a rapid antigen test.

Striving to achieve the “gold standard” in testing of Covid, SA Health has also stated that symptomatic people must also acquire a PCR swab where previously it was only recommended.

Meanwhile, South Australia's cases have dropped with 1,234 new infections reported on Sunday and sadly one Covid-related death.

While hospital admissions have also dipped with 218 people being treated for Covid, with 13 in intensive care, and five people requiring a ventilator.

Currently, more than 91 per cent of people aged over 12 are fully vaccinated, while 94.6 per cent have received their first dose, and more than 43 per cent of people 16+ have been triple-vaxxed.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.