SA Health Scrambling To Track Down Two People On COVID-Infected Flight To Adelaide
The next 24 hours is crucial
Health authorities are still trying to track down two people on board the flight a COVID-infected miner caught to Adelaide from Alice Springs last Friday.
South Australia Health are waiting on the test results of 121 passengers on-board the flight, and 116 people who were at the airport have been ordered into quarantine.
We're being told it's another important 24-hours as South Australia looks to avoid lock down.
South Australia recorded no new cases on Thursday, July 1, but we're being told the next 24-hours will tell if there's been any community transmission.
The returning miner is now at the Tom's Court medi-hotel with his family.
