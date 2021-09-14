SA Health Nursing And Midwifery Recruitment Drive

A much-needed boost for the state as SA Health announce they are looking to recruit up to 370 nurses and midwives.

The COVID-19 Nursing, and Midwifery Recruitment Drive has been launched by health minister Stephen Wade in a bid to ease staffing shortages across Adelaide.

The South Australia Briefing

"This is about building more capacity across our health services," he said, "but also supporting the ongoing COVID response"

These will be in diverse areas such as ED's, intensive care units and mental health. But also backing up our strong response to COVID-19 through programs such as the vaccine program and testing" - MP Stephen Wade

Positions are available in metropolitan and regional areas, with opportunity to gain experience in diverse nursing and midwifery roles, as well as positions within the states Local Health Networks, in the Department for Health and Wellbeing, and in SA Pathology.

SA Health are seeking applications from student nurses in their 3rd year of study leading to registration as a Registered Nurse to apply for these roles.

For more information head to SA Health's website or click here to apply.

