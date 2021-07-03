SA Health Investigating After Man Tests Positive For COVID After 14-Day Hotel Quarantine

SA Health's investigating the COVID case of a man who tested negative on numerous occasions in hotel quarantine, only to return a positive result on day 17.

Authorities say he's not considered infectious and it's low risk to the public, as it was a 'weak positive' result.

The guy in his 20s spent a fortnight in quarantine after returning from overseas, but was released during the week.

He's now at home isolating, but authorities say he wasn't infectious while in the community, believing it's a case of him 'shedding' the virus, which can happen up to three months after the infection.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.