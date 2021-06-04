SA Health Evacuates 18 Quarantining Travellers As Toddler Found With Covid

Delays in testing a toddler found with Covid-19 and his mother on Thursday at the Peppers facility on Waymouth St has set alarm bells ringing for hotel staff that the virus could have been air-born in the corridor.

SA Health have evacuated 18 quarantining returned travellers in 11 adjoining rooms on the same floor to the Pullman Medi-Hotel in Hindmarsh Square.

Health Officials said the 18-minute delay in testing the child was caused by a number of factors including the child’s distress, language barriers and identity checks.

Labour is calling for South Australia to move away from hotel quarantine

The corridor has been deep cleaned while SA Health’s Covid Operations Infection Control Team is reviewing CCTV footage to assess if any doors were opened.

Guests will also have to restart their 14 days quarantine and must have extra testing.

The latest scare follows a virus leak at the nearby Playford Medi-Hotel, which has triggered Victoria’s latest outbreak and lockdown.

