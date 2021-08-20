SA COVID Restrictions To Lift From Midnight Including Home Gatherings

We can now have twice as many people at home gatherings with the state's transition committee lifting the limit from ten to twenty people today.

From midnight, private gatherings outside of home will remain capped at 50 people, but stand up drinking is now allowed, but with the one person per 2sqm rule.

And there's been some additional relief for weddings. Function centres can now have 150 people, with stand up drinking permitted for 50% capacity.

Border restrictions with northern and regional Queensland and the Northern Territory - except for Katherine - have been scrapped.

Travel from New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT remains heavily restricted.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.