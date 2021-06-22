SA Closes Border to Parts of NSW

Tighter border controls between SA and NSW came into play at 12.01 am Tuesday morning with five areas now considered hot spots.

Anyone who's been in the city of Sydney, Randwick, Canada Bay and Woollahra will need to self-quarantine and get tested.

Any person who has been in the Waverley Council area is still banned from entering SA.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens confirmed the state's Transition Committee will meet to look over the rules.

“We have further discussions with SA Health, we’ll have a transition company to look at these things so it is a watching brief.”

State authorities are monitoring the Bondi cluster closely, but in the meantime, we are being reminded to get tested if we experience any symptoms and to get vaccinated if eligible.

