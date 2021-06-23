SA Budget Spends Big on Health and Transport

The South Australian budget was handed down on Monday, with health and transport coming out on top.

The new women’s and children’s hospital was one of the headline acts along with a $200 million jobs fund to support growing industries like space and defence.

$110 million has been promised to increase emergency departments in a bid to stem ambulance ramping but there was little money for law and order aside from the $77 million for frontline Covid response.

SA Budget looks after health and transport

The RAA's Charles Mountain says the $8.8 billion splurge on roads and transport is a massive win for our state.

“It was good to see there was an extra increase in road funding, which obviously has a big impact in terms of addressing the deficit in road maintenance across the network.”

Taxpayers will see a slight increase to their bills with some big spender ticket items announced in this year’s state budget.

Treasurer Rob Lucas assured South Australian’s that the increase isn’t anything to be concerned about.

“It’s just a modest increase which occurs per year 1.9% which is consistent with inflation, I think the last thing in the world we need is more taxes and bigger taxes.”

Meantime the deficit comes in better than expected at a pinch under $1.4 billion this coming financial year with a surplus tipped for the following year.

