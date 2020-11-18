SA Bride Opens Up About The Emotional Moment She Managed To Rearrange Wedding Just Before Lockdown

Imagine being only a few days out from your dream wedding and COVID19 decides to ruin it.

Well, that's exactly what happened to this South Australian couple, so naturally they decided to rearrange their whole wedding for that afternoon.

So, yes, it was a major Cinderella moment where everyone was home at the stroke of midnight! Honestly, what else are you gonna do?

Take a listen to their incredible story below!

