SA Announces $50 Million Support & Stimulus Package

South Australia has recorded 1,740 new infections and five more Covid related deaths over the past 24 hours.

According to Premier Steven Marshall, this is the lowest number of Covid case numbers since the beginning of January bringing the total number of active cases to 23,000.

"This takes our seven day average now down below 2,000 per day. We are definitely now in a very good position compared to where we were four or five weeks ago,"

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Of the latest cases, 411 were from positive rapid antigen tests and 1,329 were from PCR tests.

There are currently 283 people in hospital with the virus, 29 people in ICU and three people on ventilators.

Of the five deaths, one person was in their 50’s, one person was in their 60’s, two others were in their 70’s and one person was in their 80’s.

The latest numbers comes as the state government announces a $50 million support package to stimulate the economy with at least $22,000 going to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Some business owners will need to apply for the grant while those who previously received financial assistance through the Tourism, Hospitality and Gym Grant and the Business Hardship Grant, will receive automatic payment.

In further effort to reignite the local economy, the state government will also organise to distribute 160,000 ‘Great State’ tourism and dining vouchers.

The vouchers are expected to become available from February 18.

Premier Steven Marshall is urging locals to head out and assist in the boosting of the economy by supporting local businesses.

"The number one thing we can all be doing in South Australia is getting out and safely supporting our hospitality sector," he said.

"They have been doing it tough but they are very professional, they are very capable."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.