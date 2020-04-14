Ryan Reynolds Trolled Hugh Jackman's Touching Wedding Anniversary Post

Ryan Reynolds couldn't resist taking a few shots at his frenemy Hugh Jackman over the weekend.

Hugh posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife Deb on Instagram to celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary.

"These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary," he wrote.

But Ryan couldn't resist trolling his longtime friend and taking yet another opportunity to make fun of him.

"Hang in there, Deb," Ryan wrote.

We love their feud! Can't wait to see what they do next.

