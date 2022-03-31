Ryan Reynolds Sets A New Record With 'The Adam Project'

There’s no stopping Ryan Reynolds!

Even while taking a brief hiatus from the world of acting, the Deadpool star is still managing to keep things moving.

With Netflix’s recent release of his latest film, The Adam Project, Reynolds has managed to break a new record: the Canadian star has become the first person to have three movies crack the streaming giant’s Top 10 list!

His journey to this achievement began with the release of Michael Bay’s action-thriller 6 Underground in 2019, which managed to land itself at #9 on the list.

Then came the mega-buster Red Notice (2021), which saw Gal Gadot and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson join Reynolds to nab the top position on Netflix’s charts, accumulating 364 MILLION HOURS of viewership within its first four weeks.

As of writing, it still holds the record for Netflix’s top-performing feature-film within a month of release.

(If you couldn’t tell, we’re very proud of Ryan in the Hit household)

