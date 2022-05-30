Ryan Reynolds Reflects On Accidentally Giving A Co-Star TWO Black Eyes

Appearing on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the time he accidentally gave a co-star a pair of black eyes!

The incident occurred ten years ago, during the filming of 2012’s Safe House, when Reynolds portrayed a CIA officer tasked with defending a hideout used for interrogations.

You know… a safe house...

During a particularly elaborate stunt, which saw Reynolds and Denzel Washington battling it out in an ‘out-of-control’ car, the former was told to ‘smash’ the latter in the face; an instruction he may have taken too literally.

“We were really driving a car at top speed… He and I are in this out-of-control car and [the] corner of my head… I felt it hit his eye so hard, I was sure that I split it wide open,” he told Letterman.

As if the black eye wasn’t enough, the pair were told they had to redo the scene, with the second take proving to be just as disastrous as the first.

“We did it again and I got the other eye… For a minute, he looked like a Christmas ornament,” Reynolds quipped.

While Washington seemingly accepted the hits as an occupational hazard, the ever-lovable Ryan Reynolds was more than a bit upset about hurting his fellow actor.

“[I was] thinking [I’d] be sent home via crematorium… ‘This is it, not only my career but my actual pulse will cease’.”

