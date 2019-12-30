Ryan Reynolds Has Confirmed That ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Officially Coming

Since we said our final goodbye to the iconic Marvel characters (miss you Thor) there have been some major doubts over the continuation of one of our beloved anti-heros, Deadpool.

Alas, fear no more because we found all the confirmation we need to prove that the foul-mouthed favourite is coming back for a third movie.

Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool has confirmed in an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan that Deadpool 3 is definitely going ahead.

“We’re working on it right now, the whole team. We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden,” he said.

Although there does remain the questions on how and to what extent the character will become a part of the all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said that that there is likely to become crossover, telling Entertainment Weekly:

“Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great … I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is, we’ll be off to the races.”

Well, there you have it. We suggest you keep your eyes peeled for any news because the film can't be far off!

