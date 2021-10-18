Ryan Reynolds Announces He's Stepping Away From Acting

We’re sad to share the news that our favourite Hollywood hunk, Ryan Reynolds, is stepping away from acting.

The Deadpool star made the heartfelt announcement on Instagram, revealing he’s taking a sabbatical after he finishes his current film, Spirited, which he’s starring in alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

“I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” the Van Wilder star said, ”These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

In classic #Rively fashion, Reynolds’ wife, Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively, took a light-hearted jab at her famous beau.

“Michael Caine did it first,” she commented on the post, referencing The Dark Knight star's recent announcement that he, too, is giving the silver-screen the back seat.

Whether Ryan comes back in the long-run or sets his sights on his gin empire, we wish him the best!

