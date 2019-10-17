Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Share First Photo Of Their Newborn Baby

Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter to share the first photo of his third daughter with Blake Lively.

Ryan and Blake are generally pretty private when it comes to their kids, and they managed to keep their third child’s birth quiet for two months.

But Ryan revealed their newborn’s gender as part of a post about climate policy.

"I love B.C.," he wrote with a Canadian flag emoji. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano"

They still preserved the little one’s privacy by covering her face with a smiley face.

Blake and Ryan have two other daughters, who were born in 2014 and 2016.

