Ryan Gosling Reveals Ken Is 'Going Through Some Stuff' In New 'Barbie' Movie

Well… we didn’t know what to expect from the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie, but it certainly wasn’t THIS!

With details of the film being closely guarded, we don’t think it’s unfair to suggest Warner Brothers and Mattel are deliberately keeping us in the dark!

Enter, Ryan Gosling…

In a recent interview with CNN, the 41-year-old star revealed his version of Ken is ‘going through some stuff’.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house,” he shared.

While he could be taking the piss, Margot Robbie (who’s playing the titular character) did previously tell The Hollywood Reporter how the team behind Barbie is aiming to subvert expectations.

“Whatever you’re thinking [about the Barbie movie], we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted,” she revealed.

Late last month, a behind-the-scenes shot from the film’s set showed Barbie beating the living daylights punching a groper while Ken stood around like a stunned mullet and screamed like a child.

It’s safe to say, we have no idea what to expect!

Barbie is slated to hit cinemas on July 21st, 2023.

