Russian Tanks Breach Ukraine As Biden Imposes Sanctions On Moscow

The US President has announced an array of sanctions against Russia, as the likelihood of war increases after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, labelling it a 'peacekeeping' mission.

However, Biden believes it's the first steps towards an invasion.

"None of us should be fooled, none of us will be fooled. There is no justification, further Russian assault on Ukraine remains a severe threat in the days ahead," he said.

"If Russia proceeds, it's Russia and Russia alone that bares the responsibility."

The sanctions imposed by Biden includes heavy financial hits on Russian banks and oligarchs.

"I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014. If Russia goes further with this invasion we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions," Biden said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed the play soon after, saying sanctions would be implemented on banks and Russian individuals if an invasion on Ukraine doesn't collapse.

On Australia Today with Steve Price, 7News Europe Bureau Chief Hugh Whitfeld provided an update on the moving pieces in eastern europe.

Whitfield says UK authorities believe Johnson's sanctions needed to be more harsh, the targeted individuals are "essentially friends of Vladimir Putin".

"There are members of Johnson's party who believes that is simply not enough."

He reiterated that world leaders are seeking to "go hard and fast on Putin".

It comes as the threat of cyber attacks heats up, after Ukraine's two biggest banks were hacked into by the Kremlin.

Russia is scheduled to host the Champions League final in St Petersburg on May 28, which would be the nation's biggest sporting event since the world cup four years ago.

FIFA officials say discussions are being had to monitor the situation with Ukraine and Russian military forces, as tensions continue.

