Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine Claims At Least 22 Lives On Independence Day

Twenty-two people have died, while that number is feared to increase, following a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian train station.

Among those dead is an 11-year-old child, while at least a further 50 have been injured from the attack on the station in the town of Chaplyne, 145 kilometres west of Donetsk in Ukraine’s east.

The nation was celebrating its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and was prepared for the heightened chance of attack from Russia.

The day also marked six months of the country under invasion by Russia.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens had sounded across all Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said to the UN on Wednesday night rescuers were still at the scene.

“Rescuers are working, but, unfortunately, the death toll could increase."

Large gatherings to celebrate the day were banned in Ukraine, its president fearing Russia would do something “cruel”.

Some gathered where parades would usually take place, instead the streets were lined with Russian tanks and armoured vehicles.

Zelensky and his wife attended a memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers and civilians of the war, laying yellow and blue flowers at Kyiv's Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders.

Support has continued to flood in the direction from Ukraine from other nation leaders, with US President Joe Biden announcing a further $3 billion in military aid, including anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, counter-drone defences and radar equipment, as a show of US support on Ukrainian independence day,

While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the country for the third time across the six-month Russian invasion, urging the international community to “stay the course” in its support for Ukraine.

In Kyiv on his unannounced trip, Johnson also confirmed another $63.5 million would be given to the country for military aid.

Messages of support from all over; Australia, Germany, Finland, Poland and more have been sent Ukraine’s way, while in the Vatican, Pope Francis called for “concrete steps” to end the invasion and avoid disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia has made no comment on the incident, previously denying it targets civilian infrastructure.

