Russian Forces Take Over Nuclear Disaster Site Chernobyl

Russian forces have taken over nuclear disaster site Chernobyl after launching a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

The mammoth assault by land, air and sea has been categorised as the largest attack on another European country since the second World War.

According to Ukraine, at least 60 Russian battalion tactical groups adding up to somewhere between 30,000 and 60,000 troops, have infiltrated Ukrainian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops have taken over the former nuclear power plant Chernobyl, only 60 miles from the capital of Kyiv.

The seizure of the nuclear disaster site follows an aggressive battle with government forces.

Battles have also broken out at the airport, 20 miles from Kyiv, with reports of gunfire in a number of other areas.

Various Ukrainian cities were attacked by missiles after President Putin organised a “specialised military operation”.

The Russian military is believed to have destroyed at least 83 Ukrainian targets, 11 air bases with explosions heard in many areas of Ukraine including Odessa, Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Despite reports that a number of people have already been wounded and killed as a result of the attacks, Moscow’s defence ministry said they are utilising precision weapons which are not a “threat to the civilian population”.

According to Ukraine’s health minister Oleh Lyashako, at least 57 people have died during the 203 separate attacks on Ukraine and another 169 people have been wounded.

