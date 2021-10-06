Russian Actor Beats Tom Cruise To First Movie Filmed In Space

A Russian actor is about to beat fellow US actor Tom Cruise into space for the production of a feature film.

A Russian film crew will be sending actress Yulia Pereslid and director Klim Shipenko into space alongside cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on Tuesday.

The trio will head up to film scenes from the upcoming movie “Challenge” which follows a surgeon and her journey into space to save the life of a colleague with serious heart issues.

This means the group will beat actor Tom Cruise, who also has plans to head into space in a Space X rocket to film a movie which is yet to be named.

The Russian actress and filmmaker will spend 12 days in space and will eventually be brought back by another cosmonaut.

Actress Yulia Peresli said at a press conference eon Monday that the entire team are looking forward to getting it done.

“We worked really hard and we are really tired, even though we stay in good spirits and smile,” she said.

“It was psychologically, physically and morally hard. But I think that once we achieve the goal, all that will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile.”

